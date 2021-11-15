Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 81.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,588 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

