Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

