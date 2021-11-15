Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stake Lowered by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,268 shares of company stock worth $10,498,065 over the last three months. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.13. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,765. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

