Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.76

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

