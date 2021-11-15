Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.76

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.42.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total transaction of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
