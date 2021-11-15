Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Raised to $20.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

TGI stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

