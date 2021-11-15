Truist Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $44.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price boosted by Truist from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.64.

AEL stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $38.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

