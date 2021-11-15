Truist Raises Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target to $16.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price raised by Truist from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $320.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

