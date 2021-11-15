Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.96. 220,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $131.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

