Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,738. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Get Turing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. William Blair started coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.