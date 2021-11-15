Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

