UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of MDRX opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

