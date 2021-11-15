UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,391 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after buying an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $13,246,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $105.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.23. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.