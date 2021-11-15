UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Commercial Metals worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

