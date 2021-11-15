UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America downgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.00.
ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.34.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
