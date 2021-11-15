UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. 153,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,218. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

