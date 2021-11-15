UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. 153,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,218. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
