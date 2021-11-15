Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY remained flat at $$19.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.