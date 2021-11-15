Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY remained flat at $$19.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.