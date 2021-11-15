United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

