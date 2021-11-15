USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $2.13 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,487.20 or 1.00448381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,593.46 or 0.07154995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

