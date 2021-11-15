Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.91% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

