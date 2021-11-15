Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of VLN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,027. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.91% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

