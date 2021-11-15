Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $76.18. 47,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

