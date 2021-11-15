Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VIP stock traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 242.41 ($3.17). 46,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,598. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of £100.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.93.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.