Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VIP stock traded up GBX 2.91 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 242.41 ($3.17). 46,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,598. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 244 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 28.88 and a quick ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of £100.76 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.93.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
