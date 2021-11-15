Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $38,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $143.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.60. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $111.15 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.