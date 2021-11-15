Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

