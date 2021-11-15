Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 442,279 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.