Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,627,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,259,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

