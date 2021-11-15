Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 820 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

