Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.14% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.30 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

