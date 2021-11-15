Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.16 Million Stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,297,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citizens by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens by 112.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CIA stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

