Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 349.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $36.32 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

