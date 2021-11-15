Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at $142,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $477.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

