Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 138,753 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.