Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 16,057 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

