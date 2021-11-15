Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,402 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.89% of Atlanticus worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATLC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

