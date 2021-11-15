Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.55 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

