Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

VOO opened at $429.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $325.41 and a 52 week high of $432.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

