Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

