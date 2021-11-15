Venus (XVS) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $25.45 or 0.00038732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $292.12 million and $20.18 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,488.40 or 0.99681917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00050136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.30 or 0.00598649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,479,828 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

