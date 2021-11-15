VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Holdings Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,484 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.