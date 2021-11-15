Verge Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $451.66 million and approximately $34.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.10 or 0.00402729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,485,607,538 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

