Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $29.76 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $63.97 million and approximately $6,186.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $29.76 or 0.00046291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

