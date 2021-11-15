Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

VRS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of VRS opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

