Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 98,190.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.25 on Monday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.