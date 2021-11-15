Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

VCISY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. 45,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Vinci has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

