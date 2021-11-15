Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of VIR opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $683,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,018,526.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

