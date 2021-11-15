Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 43,422 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CleanSpark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,786 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 79.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 661,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

