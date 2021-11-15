Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Humanigen worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Think Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,192 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.