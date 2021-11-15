Virtu Financial LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,614 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of SOS worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOS opened at $1.56 on Monday. SOS Limited has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

