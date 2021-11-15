Virtu Financial LLC Invests $748,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,791 shares of company stock worth $1,023,964 in the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.