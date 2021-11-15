Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,682 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.